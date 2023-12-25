IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,560 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 31,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 221.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 21,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

