IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 22,275 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 137.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CCL opened at $18.93 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

