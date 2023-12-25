IFP Advisors Inc Has $707,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,588 shares of company stock worth $1,539,874. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

