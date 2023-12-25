IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 267 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $121.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

