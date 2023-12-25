IFP Advisors Inc Sells 106 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. NatWest Group plc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.8% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cintas by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Cintas by 29.1% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.50.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $595.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $538.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.00. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $597.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

