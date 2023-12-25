IFP Advisors Inc Sells 896 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.53. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

