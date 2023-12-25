Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells $438,687.70 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68.

On Monday, October 23rd, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

