Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,374,554 shares in the company, valued at $22,150,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $49,350.86.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $49,698.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $53,463.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $52,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $57,981.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $63,628.50.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $66,264.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $68,899.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.