Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 1,934 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $53,107.64.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

