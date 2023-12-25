Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells 13,893 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,233.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,428.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $42,120.00.

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.65 on Monday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 million, a P/E ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 128,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Research Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.35 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

