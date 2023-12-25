Insider Selling: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director Sells $72,100.00 in Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

