Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 22 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $488.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.