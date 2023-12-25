Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

