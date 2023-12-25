Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $258.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.14. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.52 and a 12-month high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.