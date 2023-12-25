Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Globant (GLOB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Globant (NYSE: GLOB):
- 12/15/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $217.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2023 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 12/13/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2023 – Globant is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2023 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/17/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2023 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2023 – Globant had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2023 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Globant Price Performance
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $233.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.89. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $250.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.38.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
