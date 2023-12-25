Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Globant (GLOB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Globant (NYSE: GLOB):

12/15/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $217.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/13/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Globant is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – Globant is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/17/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $218.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Globant had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies from $230.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $233.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.89. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $250.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Globant SA alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Globant by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Globant by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 2.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.