iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS ICF opened at $58.23 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

