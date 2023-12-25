iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 104,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

