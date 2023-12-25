Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

