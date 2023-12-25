Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $101.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

