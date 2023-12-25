Jacobs & Co. CA Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after buying an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $483.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.