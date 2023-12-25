Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

