Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 711 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $167.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

