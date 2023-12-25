Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $87,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

