Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $26,192,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.