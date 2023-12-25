Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,192,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.46 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average is $159.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

