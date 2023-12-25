JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.40 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The stock has a market cap of $483.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

