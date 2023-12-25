JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 242,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

