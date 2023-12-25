JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $483.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

