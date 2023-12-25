JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $167.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

