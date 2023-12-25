Keene & Associates Inc. Buys 168 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 242,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

