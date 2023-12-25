Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 208,546 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 208,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,290,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,407 shares of company stock worth $20,238,444. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

