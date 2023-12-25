Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 8,011 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 7.5% during the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 77.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 17.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 5.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Down 0.4 %

WRK opened at $41.75 on Monday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WRK

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.