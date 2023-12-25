Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $639,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in News by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,045,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in News by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 188,173 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in News by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 865,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

News stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

