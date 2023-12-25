KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

