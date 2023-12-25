KeyCorp Weighs in on Vital Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.54 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%.

VTLE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,765,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,107,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

