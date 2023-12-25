KeyCorp Weighs in on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

