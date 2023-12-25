Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,405 ($30.42).

Several analysts recently issued reports on KWS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($26.43) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWS

Insider Activity at Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Price Performance

In related news, insider Don Robert bought 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($85,058.34). In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.64) per share, with a total value of £49,994.84 ($63,228.58). Also, insider Don Robert acquired 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($17.54) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($85,058.34). 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,635 ($20.68) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,671.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,386.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,536.30. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,252 ($15.83) and a one year high of GBX 3,000 ($37.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

About Keywords Studios

(Get Free Report

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.