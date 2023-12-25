Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

