Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

JNJ opened at $155.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average is $159.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.