Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $15.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.1 %

DNUT stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 158.4% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,798,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after buying an additional 4,167,588 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,286 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.