Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Financial Survey

Kymera Therapeutics and Prime Medicine are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Prime Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 5 0 2.56 Prime Medicine 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $36.71, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Prime Medicine has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 113.30%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

47.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -357.47% -37.56% -28.49% Prime Medicine N/A -67.28% -57.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Prime Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $46.85 million 30.44 -$154.81 million ($2.87) -8.95 Prime Medicine $5.21 million 172.22 -$121.82 million ($2.02) -4.56

Prime Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prime Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prime Medicine beats Kymera Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. Prime Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

