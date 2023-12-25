Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $155.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

