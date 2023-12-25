Leerink Partnrs Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.39) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.52). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.50.

ARGX opened at $372.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.26) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

