LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LendingTree Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ TREE opened at $31.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $405.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.07.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.64 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
