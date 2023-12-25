LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TREE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingTree Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 183.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $31.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $405.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.07.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.64 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.