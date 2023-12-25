Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Linamar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS.
Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.24. Linamar had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion.
Shares of LNR stock opened at C$64.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$56.78 and a twelve month high of C$78.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.
In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,894,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,263. Company insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.
