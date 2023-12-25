Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.49. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 965.60% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. Research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

