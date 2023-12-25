Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $13.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.02.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,722 shares of company stock worth $3,764,425. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

