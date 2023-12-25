Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.