MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -597.50 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 44,100.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.