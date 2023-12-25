McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $143.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,407 shares of company stock valued at $20,238,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



